Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a 'disgusting' problem on their hands
Brittany Mahomes has been dealing with an unexpected issue at home that's causing quite a stir.
The 29-year-old recently took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 11 to share her frustration with a large flock of black birds that have seemingly invaded her family's backyard.
The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted several videos on her Story showing dozens of birds perched on the high, cement walls surrounding their yard.
The footage, which includes the chirps and squawks of the birds, also features her 3-year-old daughter Sterling hilariously calling the creatures “disgusting!” in the background. “They are disgusting, Sterling,” Brittany confirmed.
Brittany's updates continued the following day, where she humorously described the birds as a “meetup spot” since they showed up every morning without any apparent cause. Her Instagram Story showed the birds hanging out on the walls and wandering across the large, custom sports field in their yard.
Brittany shares Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1, with Patrick. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their third child, which they revealed will be a girl with an exciting Instagram post.
