Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Paige Bueckers was seen working out with NBA superstars Steph Curry and Jaylen Brown, but she’s also working hard off the court on her fit game.
The UConn Huskies All-American guard recently took in New York Fashion Week and wore a spectacular colorful ensemble full of “butterflies” that matches her personality perfectly. On Thursday, Bueckers shared a bunch more photos of the fit to her 2 million Instagram followers.
Bueckers rocked this flawless look at the Off-White Spring/Summer 2025 show at NYFW.
The 22 year old has been quite busy off the court lately from NYFW to the US Open, where she was spotted chilling in Coco Gauff’s player suite. Before that she got back to campus for the start of school, where she almost impaled herself with a power drill building dorm room furniture.
Fans of the newest WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, are hopeful Bueckers will be theirs for the April draft. For now, Bueckers returns to college chasing a national championship. Last year, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Bueckers has done quite well for herself financially as well. The star from Minnesota is the second-highest ranked woman behind only Livvy Dunne in the On3's NIL 100, with a valuation of $1.4 million. It’s clear from her endorsements, fashion choices and basketball skills, she has a bright future ahead.
