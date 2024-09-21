Who is Joey Logano's wife Brittany Baca?
Joey Logano's success on the racetrack is just as impressive as his courtship of his wife, Brittany Baca. The happy couple have been married for over a decade and have three children together.
The 34-year-old NASCAR series cup champion met Baca at an ice skating rink while they were both in high school. Funnily enough, Baca worked at the rink, which was owned by the Logano family. The dynamic duo have been together ever since that first meeting and officially tied the knot in 2014.
Aside from being an amazing parent and supporter of Logano's NASCAR successes, Baca is quite accomplished. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina with studies in psychology and sociology. She's also the secretary and vice chairperson for the Joey Logano Foundation, where she displays a deep passion for helping her community. The organization's website adds, "Brittany’s passion is to give with no expectation of material return. She has joined the Joey Logano Foundation board in order to initiate change in the community.”
Baca and Logano made North Carolina their official home after purchasing a $3.6 million dollar house in Cornelius back in 2014. This wasn't the only luxurious property that the high-school sweethearts secured as they expanded their real-estate portfolio in 2021 with another house in West Catawba.
As noted, Baca and Logano have three children together. They had their first son, Hudson, in 2018, followed by their second son, Jameson, in 2020. In 2022, Baca and Logano warmly welcomed their daughter, Emilia, into the world.
Logano and Baca were celebrated by EIWA for reaching their 15th anniversary as a couple. The Team Penske driver shared a funny story about his first kiss with Baca during an interview on Motorsports on NBC.
"Okay, we were 16 years old my first date. She shows up, she's 16, and she has her family with her. Then I had to go to Chili's with the family because I had to get approval from the family to go to the movie's later. We watched The Pursuit of Happyness with Will Smith, which we didn't really watch much of the movie, we were talking most of it. And at that point I had my first kiss. I kissed there, and she looked at me and laughed."
