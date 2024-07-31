The reason Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik doesn't need glasses during pommel horse routine
Fans are going wild over Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, and it's not just for his Clark Kent vibe.
During the men’s gymnastics final on Monday, July 29, he took off his glasses and executed a flawless routine on the pommel horse, helping the US gymastics team clinch their first Olympic medal in 16 years.
While some fans may wonder why he took off the very thing he uses to see – the answer is quite simple.
Nedoroscik explained to TODAY after the event, “The issue with pommel horse is, if I leave them on, they’ll fly off.”
The 25-year-old had previously opened up about his eye conditions, including strabismus (crossed eyes) and coloboma (missing eye tissue), which causes sensitivity to light.
Despite these challenges, Nedoroscik doesn’t need perfect vision to excel in his sport, saying to the outlet, “When I’m on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the apparatus. I don’t rely on sight for my routine.” He continued, “It’s all in the hands. I sense everything through touch.”
Footage of Nedoroscik with his eyes closed before his performance raised some questions. He clarified to TODAY, “In that moment, I’m focusing on my breathing exercises. We aim to keep our heart rate down, and during those five minutes, I’m visualizing my routine repeatedly.”
Nedoroscik also mentioned he’s a fan of the memes comparing him to the famed superhero. “I think they’re hilarious,” he said. “I’m proud to represent people who wear glasses.”
