Why this Boise State Volleyball player is going viral for her unique look
Nora Hayd is currently the talk of the town online. The Boise State beach volleyball player has gone viral after photos of her team surfaced online, with many becoming obsessed with Hayd's goth-style look.
"Boise State having a goth beach volleyball player is the best," gushed one user on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A different person on X joked, "I love a gothlete!"
A third commenter pitched that "Hot Topic better make history with the NIL deal.”
However, not everyone was as obsessed with Hayd's unique look.
"Is she even good though? Where the footage?" asked one person on Instagram.
A second person writes "I guess I am not part of the Internet…," an indication that they don't understand why she has blown up.
Another person on X declares, "I mean that's not goth but amusing either way."
Hayd is originally from Bothell, Washington and is in her sophomore year at Boise State. The 6'1" athlete was named to the 2020 and 2021 AVCA Phenom List. She previously played for DaKine Volleyball Club.Reply
Since going viral, Hayd's Instagram numbers have grown to over 5,000 followers. Most of her posts showcase her signature goth style and her love of dressing up. This dark aura will only help intimidate her opponents on the volleyball field.
Oct. 6
