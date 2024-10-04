WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington is having an incredible season.
Carrington, who helped lead the Sun to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs and won the league's Most Improved Player award, has earned the label of one of the league's top perimeter defenders and she has consistently came through in the clutch.
She is also one half of the WNBA power couple alongside Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith's special moment after Sun-Fever WNBA Playoff game
The two caught extra attention during the first round of the postseason as their teams faced off against each other after engagement rumors swirled near the end of the regular season. NaLyssa saw a decrease in playing time and appeared to say farewell to the Fever after the season.
DiJonai went as far as to call for the Fever to "Free NaLyssa" after Indiana was bounced from the postseason.
Now that the two are no longer facing each other on the court, they can be more open about their appreciation for each other off of it, and that was the case when a video of NaLyssa's new hairstyle had DiJonai swooning online.
The two WNBA stars have been dating since Carrington transferred to the Baylor Bears from Stanford for her senior year during the 2020-21 season.
You love to see it.
The Sun are facing the Minnesota Lynx and split the first two games of the series. On Friday, October 4, the action shifts back to Mohegan Sun Arena as the Sun aims to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series on their home court.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season, and will be looking to come up big for Connecticut once again.
