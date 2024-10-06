Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
It was a great day for the SMU Mustangs and Ava Hunt.
The football team defeated the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals on the road, 34-27, and Hunt was on the sidelines as a cheerleader for the Mustangs.
Hunt, 19, is youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister, Gracie. Gracie, 25, is often seen flaunting her fantastic fits on Instagram for her 572k followers. Ava is a little more low key on social media with her 57K followers much like her older brother, Knobel, 22. (Clark Hunt and all three of his children attended SMU.)
On Friday, Ava was posting kissy face selfies with another cheerleader, and on Saturday she was posting celebration faces and touting SMU’s 5-1 record, which is good for No. 1 in the ACC. Hunt is the one in the middle.
Congrats to Hunt and the Mustangs.
SMU and Hunt get a week off from the field before traveling to take on the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California.
Hunt can also cheer on the 4-0 Chiefs — a team she’s in line to inherit a part of one day. Amongst her photos of being a normal college student is of course Taylor Swift. Imagine being able to drop that to your friends. Ava Hunt certainly has a lot to cheer about this days.
