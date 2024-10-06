The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one

The Pittsburgh Pirates star is the “new LSU Gymnastics recruit” as his girlfriend rates his routines.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds.
Livvy Dunne is enjoying being 22, and she’s enjoying have boyfriend Paul Skenes around after his baseball season ended.

Dunne celebrated her birthday on October 1 and received numerous birthday wishes, an epic baseball card gift from Skenes, all while enjoying birthday cake in bed in her nightie.

The star pitcher boyfriend was able to join Dunne at LSU because the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t make the playoffs despite his 11-3 record as a rookie.

The adorable couple, who have been together since Skenes was at LSU in 2023 and Dunne stalked him, got together for a fun day of gymnastics. Instead of Dunne doing all the moves, Skenes tried his best to show his skills while she scored all his moves in a hilarious TikTok video. Dunne captioned it, “LSU Gymnastics 2025.”

Dunne rated Skenes as “our newest LSU Gymnastics recruit.”

Livvy Dunne
6/10 for his trampoline skills where Skenes just bounced on his bottom.

Paul Skenes
5/10 on the balance beam just for making it on.

Paul Skenes
8/10 on a flip into the foam.

Paul Skenes
10/10 for his “beautiful” running skills

Paul Skenes
2/10 for not being able to get out of the foam.

Paul Skenes
And finally 8/10 for his horseplay skills, pulling Dunne into the foam.

Paul Skenes
Skenes isn’t really gymnastics material for two-time defending champions, but he scores a 10/10 in the fun date category.

