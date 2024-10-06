Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo from Maldives vacation
Gabby Thomas is really enjoying her offseason from the track.
Since winning three Olympic gold medals in Paris this summer, the star sprinter has let loose, showing off her supreme dance moves in a sporty leotard, taking in some yummycalorie-bomb cheat day treats, attempting the spiciest chicken sandwich challenge, and turning even the most casual selfie into something special.
Now the 27-year-old from Austin, Texas, is really taking a vacation. Thomas posted from the island Joali Being in the Maldives, saying “I have arrived!”
Thomas wasted no time stripping down and getting into the beautiful waters of the Indian Ocean, and posting a photo of her bikini body for the world to see.
Oh, she mentioned she’s staying at an ocean villa. She’s definitely earned it and earned that physique.
Apparently the sparkling water there is filtered 19 times — something Thomas had to post about.
It’s likely Thomas is there with boyfriend Spencer McManes, who she’s dated since 2022. It’s unlikely, however, that Rico Thee Pug made the trip.
Thomas is also taking a break from her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.
Congrats Gabby, enjoy your well-earned vacation.
