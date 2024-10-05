Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Angel Reese is always serving mother — as indicated by her party fit last night. But later during the night, she revealed that her outfit had quite an NSFW twist.
It appears Reese was going out to celebrate the 22nd birthday of her friend Nabeela Idris, who also posted photos with Reese in her Instagram Story. In Reese’s personal Instagram Story, we saw that the front of her shirt reads “MOTHER” in red letters. But later in the night, we see the lower back portion of the shirt reads “F*CKER.”
It appears Reese and Idris also went out with another friend of theirs, Elinor Tedros, as they partied in downtown Chicago. During the night, Tedros posted pictures from a Chicago steakhouse, where they seem to have enjoyed steak, french fries, asparagus, lobster, and more.
While Reese may not actually be a mother — as she notes in a post’s caption “no kids but still MOTHER” — she’s been looking out for the younger generation of basketball stars. Last month, Reese sent a care package full of swag to Kaavia Union-Wade, the 5-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
Earlier this week, Reese shared the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, on which, Wade went into unc mode and gave the young basketball star some advice going into year two in the WNBA.
The key point was something we can all apply to our day-to-day — stay consistent.
