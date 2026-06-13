Will Taylor Swift Be at Game 5 of the NBA Finals With Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift made a splash on Wednesday, June 10, when she showed up at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Maybe Swift was their lucky charm, because somehow, the Knicks fought back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs, 107-106, and get one step closer to the NBA championship.

The Knicks, according to the NBA's official X account, were only ahead for 54 seconds in the entire Game 4. Yet, they still won. It shows that the only thing that matters in the Finals is the final score.

So, will Swift be at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13, in Texas, and will she bring her future husband, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, this time?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Status of Attending Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

Game 5 could be the game that makes the Knicks NBA champions. So, it's a no-brainer that a lot of Knicks fans are making the trip out to San Antonio to cheer the team on to what may be a championship win.

Taylor Swift in the house for Game 4 of the NBA Finals 🗽 pic.twitter.com/S0pxBUvaAm — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

But, there are no indications that Swift or Kelce will be there. The location of the game could make it a difficult trip for Swift, because she requires such heavy security. It's just like during the Kansas City Chiefs' season, where she usually only attends home games, due to security issues.

Swift has no connection to the game's venue, the Frost Bank Center. It's not like with Madison Square Garden, the venue where she's getting married to Kelce, according to reports. So, it appears very unlikely that she'll be there.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Be at a Different Game

But, if the Knicks lose on Saturday and this series goes to Game 6, that's different. In that case, the Knicks would return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 16, and Swift could very well attend. If it goes to Game 6, Kelce is more available to go to the game with her, too, since the Chiefs' mandatory mini-camp has officially ended. So, Kelce is free to attend the game with Swift if the Knicks don't pull off a win before then.

The matching Knicks shirts on Taylor Swift, Alana and Este Haim 🤝 pic.twitter.com/G8zbnIktvi — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2026

At Wednesday's game, Swift showed her support for the Knicks wearing a blue baby T-shirt with orange lettering that said "Stevie Knicks." She was at the game with Alana and Este Haim, the Haim sisters, and they also had similar T-shirts, one with the lettering "Knickelback" for the post-grunge band Nickelback and the other with the print "Knickole Kidman," as in the actress.

In addition to Swift and the Haim sisters, other celebrities were at the game, too, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, Adam Sandler, Nas, Tracy Morgan, Larry David, Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox.