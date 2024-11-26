The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Brittney Griner shares first photo of 4-month old son Bash

The Olympic medal winner and her wife Cherelle welcomed their son in July.

Joseph Galizia

Mercury's Brittany Griner (42) laughs with her teammates during the first half against the Liberty at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002
Mercury's Brittany Griner (42) laughs with her teammates during the first half against the Liberty at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

Brittney Griner has dominated in the WNBA, and now she's conquering another field — family life.

The ten-time All-Star, 33,  and her wife Cherelle revealed the first photo of their 4-month-old son, Bash, to CBS Mornings. The adorable family snapshot shows the happy couple in Bash's nursery, with Griner donning some fancy pajamas. 

"Family shoots have become a team effort around here. It’s a series of smiles, tears, feeding and naps. We love every second and can’t wait to take our first Christmas picture as a family," said Cherelle to CBS.

Griner later posted the same photos on her Instagram and made sure to shout out the comfy chair in his nursery.

Bash's arrival into the world came as Griner was preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"That's my man. He is amazing," she told CBS Sports ahead of the competition. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."

"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," she added.

Griner and Cherelle first announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

