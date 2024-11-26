WNBA star Brittney Griner shares first photo of 4-month old son Bash
Brittney Griner has dominated in the WNBA, and now she's conquering another field — family life.
The ten-time All-Star, 33, and her wife Cherelle revealed the first photo of their 4-month-old son, Bash, to CBS Mornings. The adorable family snapshot shows the happy couple in Bash's nursery, with Griner donning some fancy pajamas.
"Family shoots have become a team effort around here. It’s a series of smiles, tears, feeding and naps. We love every second and can’t wait to take our first Christmas picture as a family," said Cherelle to CBS.
Griner later posted the same photos on her Instagram and made sure to shout out the comfy chair in his nursery.
Bash's arrival into the world came as Griner was preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
"That's my man. He is amazing," she told CBS Sports ahead of the competition. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."
"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," she added.
Griner and Cherelle first announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss