Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt win ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Cameron Brink is having an epic first WNBA offseason.
While the 22-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward had her season cut short with an ACL injury, it hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her time off. Brink hit up Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-tie leopard-print fit, and then had Stanford Cardinal boyfriend Ben Felter propose to her. After that she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue where she wowed in a white bikini. She’s even started Christmas early in red-hot pajamas.
Brink took to Instagram to share a ton of her busy life these days, including an appearance on the famous “Wheel of Fortune” show with Felter. While that’s amazing in itself, her fit completely stole the actual show. Brink rocked knee-high boots and a tiny miniskirt while spinning that wheel and solving puzzles.
That’s definitely a look to make host Ken Jennings blush.
No matter how the 6-foot-4 baller actually performed on the show, she already won just wearing that on TV.
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
She was first in the league, however, with winning fits. This was definitely championship level.
