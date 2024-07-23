WWE superstar Bianca Belair reveals icky reason to omit punishing move
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are known for their strength and bravery in the ring.
But today, the ladies faced an all-new challenge — taking on the heat of hot wings. The wrestling superstars appeared in an episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones Versus,” in which they asked each other a series of burning questions. Per the rules of the game, each player must answer each question truthfully, or eat a hot wing. Whoever eats the most wings loses.
Luckily, the ladies answered most of the questions truthfully. But things heated up during a round of Never Have I Ever. Belair read the prompt “Never have I ever peed myself in the ring.” Cargill said she had not. However, Belair revealed that she, in fact, had.
RELATED: Olympic athletes hilariously put 'anti-sex beds' to the test (VIDEO)
Belair can’t help but laugh, seemingly in embarrassment, but Cargill reassures her “that happens a lot though.”
Belair then revealed that this incident took place fairly recently.
“There’s a reason why I don’t do leg drops anymore,” said Belair. She shared that during the Queen of the Ring tournament back in May, when Nia Jax hit her with her finisher, Belair let out a little “pst pst.”
Looks like more than truth trickled out of these ladies. But it’s okay. We’d probably end up peeing ourselves in the ring too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
