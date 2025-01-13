NFL agent's wife melts the internet in see-through top and short leather skirt
Drew Rosenhaus made his mark as a major sports agent in the NFL, representing notable clients like Rob Gronkowski, Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson, Plaxico Burress, and Tyreek Hill to name a few.
Today, the 58-year-old businessman is trending online, but for a different reason. Rosenhaus enjoyed a night out in Miami with his wife Lisa on January 11 and shared a photo of the evening on X (formerly known as Twitter).
In the photo, Lisa wears a black see-through top and a matching black leather skirt while her hubby wears a black tee and jeans. "It’s great to go out with my wife during the busy season so she doesn’t forget about me. Lol," he wrote in the caption.
The post has since been viewed over 700K times and it didn't take long for several of Rosenhaus's 172K followers to sound off in the comments about Lisa's attire.
"I wasn't really familiar with your game," one person joked.
"You living too well," added another.
A third person wrote, "Damn Drew."
"Mad respect," a fourth person stated.
Rosenhaus and Lisa met in 2012 and tied the knot one year later. The happy couple have four kids together and live in Miami, where his company, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, operates. He is widely considered one of the best sports agents of the modern era, with a net worth of $165 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
