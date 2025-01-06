The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in Broncos knee-high boots

Nicolette Dellanno crushed her Zach Wilson vest, beanie, and slick boots to heat up the freezing Denver temperatures on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There’s a quarterback competition going on for the Denver Broncos and it doesn’t involve Bo Nix or Zach Wilson — it involves their significant others.

While Bo’s wife Izzy Nix crushed her sweet Broncos throwback jacket and boots in Denver’s 38-0 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, she had competition for best WAG of the day from backup quarterback Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno.

The 26-year-old Izzy and the 23-year-old Nicolette — who were also both together in matching Christmas pajamas with their men over the holidays — went toe-to-toe in a fit off from Mile High with Nicolette in a Zach Wilson No. 4 tribute Broncos vest and beanie, along with black knee-high boots with her jeans.

Nicolette Dellanno (Right) with Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Izzy and Nicolette posed together after the game as well as the team is playoff bound to Buffalo.

Nicolette Dellanno and Broncos WAGS
Nicolette Dellanno and Broncos WAGS / Izzy Nix/Instagram

That’s quite the quarterback WAG duo and there’s fierce competition going on, but having the custom look vs. the throwback was Sunday’s winner for Nicolette.

Nicolette is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York and met Wilson in 2022. The two got engaged in June of 2024.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

No doubt, when the Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on the road, Izzy and Nicolette will bring the heat with them to frigid Highmark Stadium.

