Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in Broncos knee-high boots
There’s a quarterback competition going on for the Denver Broncos and it doesn’t involve Bo Nix or Zach Wilson — it involves their significant others.
While Bo’s wife Izzy Nix crushed her sweet Broncos throwback jacket and boots in Denver’s 38-0 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, she had competition for best WAG of the day from backup quarterback Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno.
The 26-year-old Izzy and the 23-year-old Nicolette — who were also both together in matching Christmas pajamas with their men over the holidays — went toe-to-toe in a fit off from Mile High with Nicolette in a Zach Wilson No. 4 tribute Broncos vest and beanie, along with black knee-high boots with her jeans.
Izzy and Nicolette posed together after the game as well as the team is playoff bound to Buffalo.
That’s quite the quarterback WAG duo and there’s fierce competition going on, but having the custom look vs. the throwback was Sunday’s winner for Nicolette.
Nicolette is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York and met Wilson in 2022. The two got engaged in June of 2024.
No doubt, when the Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on the road, Izzy and Nicolette will bring the heat with them to frigid Highmark Stadium.
