Cameron Brink crushes tiny miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

The Los Angeles Sparks star and her new 3x3 league sisters get glammed up with some fire fits.

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.

Cameron Brink always brings the fire on and off the court with her fits. Now she’s bringing the same fuego to Miami for a night out with her new Unrivaled sisters.

The Los Angeles Sparks star, who isn’t playing in the league until next season due to her ACL injury, still dressed up for media day in her full Lunar Owls uniform.

Brink, 23, has been a star all offseason with her looks like her winning Wheel of Fortune miniskirt and boots combo, and her head-to-toe leopard print stunner in Paris, and finally her Stanford graduation white minidress and heels combo.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink's glow-in-the-dark dress for her 23rd birthday.

After wishing her fiancé Ben Felter a happy birthday in her shoestring-strap dress, and then dancing with fellow Sparks teammate Rae Burrell while showing off her incredible six-pack abs, Brink — as well as Burrell — and Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull got dressed up for a night out. Brink’s all-black tiny miniskirt and top definitely stood out.

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull
Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull (middle)

The girls look ready to party and have fun. They’ve earned a spot in the league and it’s nice to see them all bonding.

Maybe Brink can work on her dance moves that Mama Brink “ate her up” on.

