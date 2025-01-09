Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
2025 is the Year of the Snake, or as Vanessa Bryant showed with the new Kobe Nike shoes drop, The Year of the Mamba.
The late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna’s five-year death anniversary is coming up on January 26, and Vanessa is honoring Kobe’s legacy in many ways including his new shoes.
Vanessa has done a tremendous job at raising Kobe’s other three daughters: Natalia, 21, Bianca, 8, and Capri, 5. She’s also made sure to prioritize family and live life in Kobe’s honor, sharing sweet family moments like her daughters’ adorable Halloween costumes, and their country Thanksgiving family vacation, and a New Year’s ski trip with sweet memories.
She also made sure to spread Kobe’s joy during the holidays sending Russell Wilson some special Grinch cleats with an insane box, as well as some Christmas Kobe’s to him as well as Kobe’s former teammate and good family friend Pau Gasol. Vanessa also put a special Kobe tribute on her Elf on the Shelf.
As 2025 has rolled around, The Year of the Mamba has led to some new Kobe 5 Protro shoes that Vanessa promoted on Instagram. She said, “Year of the Mamba 💜🐍” and dropped the purple “Eggplant” editions.
She then said, “Year of the Mamba ❤️🐍” for the “University Red” look.
Those are both pure fire. Mamba himself would be proud to wear those.
In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Snake symbolizes renewal, transformation, and spiritual growth. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.
Cheers to the Year of the Mamba.
