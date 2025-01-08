Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU gymnastics beam slay in sparkly white leotard
Livvy Dunne had the performance of her career to start her final season with LSU Gymnastics. Now, the Lady Tigers and Dunne shared her “beam debut slay” with an insane up-close camera angle.
The 22-year-old old viral gymnast and influencer showed she will be a big part of the defending national champion Lady Tigers squad this season when she crushed the beam with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes intensely watching her, and then topped that with her amazing floor exercise routine with sister Julz Dunne cheering on in a gold LSU cowgirl fit and some Livvy Dunne cardboard cutouts.
Dunne, who graduated from LSU in December with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA, returned as a graduate student to compete and silence all the haters who called her a “benchwarmer” last season. Her incredible beam slay from an unreal up-close angle was posted on Instagram by LSU Gymnastics and shared by Dunne.
Dunne scored a 9.825 on the beam and a 9.875 on the floor as LSU beat the Iowa State Cyclones in the season opener. It was super impressive from the fifth-year athlete.
The Lady Tigers have a quad session on January 11 before returning to the mat for an SEC showdown with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators on January 19.
