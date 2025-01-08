Lions' Dan Campbell's wife posts sweet family photo with sweeter note to 'our peeps'
The Detroit Lions will rely on their 60,000 plus fans at Ford Field to give the No. 1 seed a big home field advantage in the NFL playoffs. Three of those fans will be head coach Dan Campbell’s wife and their two kids.
After a big 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to win the NFC North, there was no time to sleep for Dan who got his special “Victory” coffee at Starbucks and began preparing to help Detroit reach its first-ever Super Bowl.
While wife Holly Campbell slayed her unique black fit at the game and even danced with their daughter Piper, she, too, is fired up for what’s next. Holly posted a sweet family photo on the field after the big game with Dan, Piper, and their son, Cody, but also had a greater message for “our peeps!! All 60,000+ of them!! 👊🏻.”
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run
The Lions Den won’t be a welcoming place for whichever team makes it out of the Wild Card round to face them.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s ripped arms save coffee spill after daughter’s hat mishap
Campbell also re-posted a sweet photo of Dan and quarterback Jared Goff after the game that those 60,000+ fans and more will love.
The team was a quarter away from a Super Bowl appearance last year vs. the San Francisco 49ers before it all slipped painfully away. With all roads to New Orleans and the Super Bowl going through Detroit in the NFC, this is likely the team’s best shot.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni