Hulu Baywatch doc director Matt Felker throws fundraiser for Baywatch star Mike Newman in Malibu
A special event took place on November 14 honoring the life of actor Michael Newman, who passed away on October 20, 2024 due to heart failure.
Newman, best known for his role in the hit television series Baywatch, was an American Lifeguard and a retired firefighter. At the time of his death, the 67-year-old was battling Parkinson's Disease. Newman's good friend, Matthew Felker, organized this event, which was his Director's Cut screening of Hulu's Baywatch: The American Dream. Felker spoke with Sports Illustrated about why he wanted to put this event on.
"I decided to sponsor and throw this event because Mikes story was one the most important to me if not the most important story to tell. People may identify Baywatch with names like Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff but Mike Newman was and is Baywatch. He was the star of the sales reel that sold to NBC, he was on all 11 seasons. He was a real first responder firefighter and lifeguard. His life was dedicated to serving others. He never left his firefighting job when he was on the show. He did both."
Later in the chat, Felker spoke about Newman's battle with Parkinson's, and how difficult it was to watch his friend fight the disease.
"After I met Mike and saw how Parkinson’s disease had began to chip away at his 6’5” 240 lbs body, it was devastating. His identity was being taken from him. He fought that disease until the day he died. It never won. His strength and courage to battle that disease and raise awareness became his new identity later in life. Me being able to tell his story was the most rewarding thing I was able to do with the series. I also knew how much it meant to him. We both kept each other going for 5 years. His will and determination rubbed off on me. Everyone tried to stop the series. People tried to block it, steal it, extort money, steal money….you name it. It happened. Whenever I wanted to quit, I would be at the beach with Mike and I saw how much it meant to him. I refused to quit because of Mike. There would be no Baywatch without Mike and there certainly wouldn’t have been my docuseries without Mike. "
Felker managed to "wrangle" up the Michael J. Fox foundation, as well as other local businesses and community members, to properly send Newman's memory off with a bang.
"I have wrangled Michael J Fox foundation and the Malibu community local businesses’ Sea n Soul, Bunce Bakes, Rancho West Beer, Malibu Charcuterie, Olan law, and tequilla Tepozan to come together to help sponsor this event honoring Mike's life."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look