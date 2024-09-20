Lindsay Brewer thinks she could outdrive a zombie apocalypse
In a recent interview with auto dealer and detailer Gtechniq, racing star and model Lindsay Brewer was asked who was the better driver, her or her fiancé Drew Solomon.
The Colorado native, 27, didn’t hesitate to say that she was better behind the wheel than her hockey manager partner.
“Drew is not a terrible driver, but he goes really slow on the highway, and I’m definitely a better driver,” Brewer said. The interviewer suggested Brewer could be the getaway driver for the duo, who met in college at San Diego State University.
The racing pro enthusiastically agreed. “Oh my god, a hundred percent. I always tell Drew, if we ever rob a bank, I’m the getaway driver. Or if we’re ever in a zombie apocalypse, I would be the one driving us away and getting us to safety.”
Other questions Brewer answered were iced tea or boba — Brewer prefers a simple refreshing tea — and favorite place to travel — Italy, especially Lake Como where she and Solomon recently got engaged. Brewer also defended herself when the interviewer asked her about some recent wheel rash on one of her vehicles. “That is not from me! I bought the car in 2021 and it had that wheel rash on it!” She chuckled at the Gtechniq interviewer, "I don't know if you guys believed me."