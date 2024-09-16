NASCAR driver Lindsay Brewer has some fun on IG
Lindsay Brewer may be an up-and-coming racing driver, but that’s not all the 27-year-old has going on in her life.
The signed model — who also posts content on subscription service Passes, famously used by fellow athlete Livvy Dunne — often shares her exciting exploits on social media, from appearing at Coachella Music Festival to attending fashion shows.
On April 16, Brewer shared a carousel of photos from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, showing off a lacy white crop top and coordinating skirt paired with a dark denim jacket.
“What a weekend🤍🎡,” she captioned the series of photos, which also featured a look with a studded leather bustier top and a denim skirt, as well as clips of Lana Del Rey’s performance.
Brewer looked every bit the model when she sported a sheer, lacy pink floor-length gown while in Lake Como, Italy in a special post shared on July 31.
“I AM ENGAGED💍🤍 I love you forever and always @drew_solomonn thank you for the most magical day and proposal. I can’t wait to spend my life with you🤍,” she captioned the carousel of images that captured her romantic moment.
Brewer was “serving” when she attended the US Open in New York City in September. The Indy NXT competitor looked stylish in a matching two-piece set and Gucci handbag.
She showed off a big smile while posing alongside Natasha Fisker — daughter of the CEO of Fisker Inc., Henrik Fisker. Fans flooded her comments with compliments, with one posting, “Your outfit is such a homerun look.”
The San Diego State University graduate was dressed to the nines when she attended the Spring/Summer 2025 Off White fashion show for New York Fashion Week. She wore a black mini dress with a cutout, coupled with a long, black leather jacket.
The racer wore her long blonde hair in soft curls in a series of photos she captioned, “thank you @off____white for having me🖤 what a beautiful show.”
