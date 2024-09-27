Michael Chandler smashes TV with Jake Stump’s head in viral prank video
Michael Chandler has defeated UFC beasts like Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson with his bare hands, but his most recent opponent, a flatscreen TV, was beaten down with an assist from influencer Jake Stump’s head.
In a video that received 34 million views in 24 hours, Stump is practicing sparring with Adley Kinsman, a fellow content creator. As he is wearing protective gear, he keeps encouraging Kinsman to hit him harder — but he comes to regret that decision once Kinsman pulls his baseball cap over his eyes. In an instant, the 38-year-old Chandler leapt out from behind the corner and hit Stump so hard that his head slammed into the flatscreen TV, which fell to the ground.
By the time Stump can see again, Kinsman is back in front of him. “WOMAN! What is your problem!?” He asks her.
Chandler competes in the Lightweight Division of the UFC, where he currently ranks No. 6. He has been a professional MMA fighter since 2009, when he had a first-round victory over his opponent. He will be facing off against Charles Oliveira in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA fans will remember that Oliveira won the last time the two competed. Tune in in November to see if Chandler can bring some of that TV-breaking energy into his next fight.
