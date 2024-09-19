The top tech advancements that are going to change the game for sporting events
The future is now when it comes to sports — but it’s just going to keep getting better. We’re tracking the tech advancements that are building stronger athletes and better experiences for viewers watching in person and from home.
CGI
You might not think CGI has any place in your football game, but when it comes to building a young fanbase, the NFL is using this fun technology incredibly well. By incorporating Nickelodeon’s iconic “slime” and other wacky enhancements, your TV screen can pull in a whole new generation of sports lovers.
Wearable training devices
Going beyond just your step counter, coaches and trainers can use wearable devices to track everything from a runner’s heart rate to the angle of a baseball player’s bat. With all that detailed analysis, you can bet dedicated athletes will be fine-tuning their techniques and setting new records.
Incredible cameras
Advancements like pylon cameras have changed how close calls are being reviewed. At the same time, these tiny, well-connected devices have made it possible to capture and broadcast angles viewers had never seen before.
3D printed helmets
Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are a huge problem in contact sports like football and hockey, but these new helmets are custom crafted by a 3D printer to perfectly pad the heads of players. Per Forbes, these helmets contain “a series of complex lattice structures engineered to be lightweight, but absorb impact better than traditional materials” and can be customized to a player’s “position on the field and the types of impact they are most likely to experience.”
Eco-friendly drone technology that can enhance entertainment and advertising at live events
There’s something special about watching a stadium fireworks show after your favorite team has just claimed victory. Unfortunately, fireworks have a bunch of nasty environmental drawbacks, including noise pollution and harm to local wildlife. The post-game entertainment of the future just might be drone shows.
Cape May Aerial Advertising is leading the charge for this change and encourages sports fans to picture an even more amazing celebration.
“Imagine the energy of a stadium packed with fans, and instead of the typical fireworks display, hundreds of synchronized drones rise into the sky, forming intricate patterns that light up the night. The crowd watches in awe as drones create visual spectacles that align with their team’s branding or commemorate a special moment in the game.” Founder Jeromie Hunter spoke to Sports Illustrated about his vision for this entertainment advancement, which can help stadiums decrease their carbon footprints.
“Drone shows don’t disturb animals or individuals with PTSD like fireworks do,” Hunter says. “There’s no loud explosions or toxic residue left behind—just pure visual entertainment that’s as captivating as it is responsible.”
A drone show could create a unique, shareable moment for fans to post on social media, boosting visibility and fan interaction. Eventually, much like CGI on TV is captivating younger fans, drone shows will evolve into full-scale productions that integrate seamlessly into the sporting experience itself.
