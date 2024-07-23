Awkward! Michael Jordan serenaded with iconic Chicago Bulls entrance song (VIDEO)
Michael Jordan is living his best life!
While we might not see the greatest NBA player of all time (no offense LeBron) much stateside anymore, MJ seems to be fully embracing the luxurious lifestyle abroad.
The six-time NBA champion was recently spotted at the famous Bagatelle in St. Tropez, enjoying a leisurely brunch with friends. But, of course, when you're Michael Jordan, brunch isn't just brunch - it's an event.
Enter Dimasax, a talented saxophonist known in the French Riveria. As soon as he spots Jordan in the crowd, he knows exactly what to do by heading over to his table and serenading MJ with "Sirius," the song that gave everyone goosebumps at the United Center in the 1990s. If you know, you know!
POV: When your dream of playing for MJ comes true! And the reaction of MJ's wife, Yvette Prieto, is equally priceless.
Jordan, being the good sport that he is, burst into laughter at the impromptu performance, which was a nod to when the Bulls dominated the NBA and captured fans' hearts everywhere. The '90s Bulls player intros were legendary, just like Michael.
It's clear this wasn't the first time that Michael made an appearance at Bagatelle, and it won't be the last, as his life continues to be one big, endless highlight reel.
So here's to MJ, brunching like a boss, laughing with friends, and relishing the sweet sounds of "Sirius." Because when you're the GOAT, every day is game day.
