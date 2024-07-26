Beheaded Marie Antoinette tops weirdest 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony moments
Let’s be honest. The boats on the Seine for the Parade of Nations for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony were extremely disappointing.
It also took away an amazing honor and experience for the flag-bearers especially, given that it must be such a rush to walk into a huge stadium representing your country vs. holding the flag in-place on a tourist-trap Parisian boat. Sorry LeBron James and Coco Gauff.
On the flip side, those perfectly French moments that make France and Paris so charming and unique were on full display as we rank the four weirdest, most outrageously awesome ones.
4. Umm, why is that piano on fire for "Imagine"?
3. Joan of Arc riding along the Seine in a robotic horse
2. This dish is best served... human!
1. Beheaded Marie Antoinette into a French metal band masterpiece
Paraphrasing from one user, we have no notes. It’s perfect in every way, going from a beheaded Marie Antoinette into a rager from the, does a Google search, French heavy-metal rock band Gojira.
This was pretty much our reaction anytime the Opening Ceremony got weird.
And while not exactly weird, Mona Lisa staring at the Olympians is a hilarious way to enjoy the Opening Ceremony.
Like so many other one-of-a-kind places always aspire as a bumper sticker motto, keep Paris weird.
