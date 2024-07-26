The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Beheaded Marie Antoinette tops weirdest 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony moments

French artistry was centerstage along the Seine for the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris, and these four moments were outrageously awesome.

Matthew Graham

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; View of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River.
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; View of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest. The boats on the Seine for the Parade of Nations for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony were extremely disappointing.

It also took away an amazing honor and experience for the flag-bearers especially, given that it must be such a rush to walk into a huge stadium representing your country vs. holding the flag in-place on a tourist-trap Parisian boat. Sorry LeBron James and Coco Gauff.

On the flip side, those perfectly French moments that make France and Paris so charming and unique were on full display as we rank the four weirdest, most outrageously awesome ones.

4. Umm, why is that piano on fire for "Imagine"?

3. Joan of Arc riding along the Seine in a robotic horse

2. This dish is best served... human!

1. Beheaded Marie Antoinette into a French metal band masterpiece

Paraphrasing from one user, we have no notes. It’s perfect in every way, going from a beheaded Marie Antoinette into a rager from the, does a Google search, French heavy-metal rock band Gojira.

This was pretty much our reaction anytime the Opening Ceremony got weird.

And while not exactly weird, Mona Lisa staring at the Olympians is a hilarious way to enjoy the Opening Ceremony.

Like so many other one-of-a-kind places always aspire as a bumper sticker motto, keep Paris weird.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG

Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

New kicks player?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties Feed Page