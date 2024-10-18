Dak Prescott gets engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos in epic, adorable fashion
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are currently on a bye week after a struggle against the Detroit Lions, but that didn't stop him from finding some good news for his home team.
In an epic, adorable photo on Instagram, Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos announced that she has moved from girlfriend to fiancée.
The adorable announcement came in the form of a shirt on their baby reading, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?"
He captioned the photo, "Forever w/ [Sarah Jane]."
On February 29, Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ.
The couple then got matching tattoos to honor their daughter.
"I feel different I guess, especially when you wake up in the morning and you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities," Prescott previously told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after baby MJ was born.
"Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself but u want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Baby is doing great. Mom is doing great. Everybody is healthy and at home. We are blessed."
Now, the happy couple is taking the next step.
