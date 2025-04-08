Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname
During the NFL offseason, rumors run rampant, so as Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott works his way back onto the field after a season-ending hamstring injury, the rumors were flying about some alleged weight loss.
The Cowboys' circles on social media were buzzing after unfounded rumors about a "30-50 pound weight loss" and it appears it's made its way back to the players.
In a recent video, Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson trolled Dak over the rumored weight loss and gave him a new nickname.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys QB makes wild claim about arm strength
While it's a nickname already used by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DaVonte Smith and NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Ferg was referring to his quarterback as the "Slim Reaper."
He added, "Down 50 pounds. Looking like a young 4!"
It's important to note that there is zero verification on the alleged weight loss and it seems like the players are just having some fun. Yes, Prescott did slim down after not being able to work out for a few months, but losing 50 pounds would be outrageous.
MORE: Cowboys legend warns Dak Prescott about giving Joe Milton 'a chance'
Last season, Dak was listed at 238 pounds. If he lost 50 pounds, he would enter offseason workouts at a frail 188 pounds. For comparison's sake, Carolina Panthers 5-foot-10 signal-caller Bryce Young checks in at 204 pounds.
So, don't panic Cowboys Nation, everything is going to be okay.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft