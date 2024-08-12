David Beckham helps create an unforgettable experience for 25,000 Students in South Florida
David Beckham is more than just one of the biggest soccer icons to ever do it — he also knows how to give back.
Both the legendary athlete and his wife, Victoria Beckham, joined charitable organization Style Saves for an epic back-to-school event for a whopping 25,000 underprivileged students in Miami over the weekend. The foundation was founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and later joined by Isabela Grutman, who are passionate about helping students further their education — and making sure they have the tools to do so.
Over the course of two days, Style Saves provided essential school supplies, uniforms, and an unforgettable experience for the thousands of pupils who attended the event, which was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In addition to the assistance of three Miami mayors, volunteer workers from Groot Hospitality also helped to make the event a success, as well as well-known figures in the 305, David Grutman and Nik Richie.
The Beckham family, for their part, added a special touch to experience — actively engaging with the children and their families by taking photos together and talking with them. Two out of the Beckham’s four children were also in attendance, with Romeo and Harper volunteering their time to help out Style Saves — and, most importantly, the thousands of students helped by the charity.
