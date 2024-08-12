The Athlete Lifestyle logo

David Beckham helps create an unforgettable experience for 25,000 Students in South Florida

David Beckham attends Style Saves and creates a unique back-to-school experience for thousands of underprivileged students.

Michelle McGahan

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham looks on before the game against New York City FC at Chase Stadium in March 2024.
Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham looks on before the game against New York City FC at Chase Stadium in March 2024. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

David Beckham is more than just one of the biggest soccer icons to ever do it — he also knows how to give back.

Style Saves Miami Event.
Rachael Russell Saiger, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Isabela Grutman, and David Grutman at Style Saves in Miami. / Courtesy of WorldRedEye.com

Both the legendary athlete and his wife, Victoria Beckham, joined charitable organization Style Saves for an epic back-to-school event for a whopping 25,000 underprivileged students in Miami over the weekend. The foundation was founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and later joined by Isabela Grutman, who are passionate about helping students further their education — and making sure they have the tools to do so.

25,000 students and their families enjoyed receiving school supplies and uniforms at the Style Saves event in Miami.
25,000 students and their families enjoyed receiving school supplies and uniforms at the Style Saves event in Miami. / Courtesy of WorldRedEye.com

Over the course of two days, Style Saves provided essential school supplies, uniforms, and an unforgettable experience for the thousands of pupils who attended the event, which was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In addition to the assistance of three Miami mayors, volunteer workers from Groot Hospitality also helped to make the event a success, as well as well-known figures in the 305, David Grutman and Nik Richie.

Romeo Beckham, Isabela Grutman, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham
Romeo Beckham, Isabela Grutman, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham at the 2024 Style Saves event in Miami. / - Courtesy of WorldRedEye.com

The Beckham family, for their part, added a special touch to experience — actively engaging with the children and their families by taking photos together and talking with them. Two out of the Beckham’s four children were also in attendance, with Romeo and Harper volunteering their time to help out Style Saves — and, most importantly, the thousands of students helped by the charity. 

Michelle McGahan

MICHELLE MCGAHAN

