Fitness content creator Joey Miuccio’s take on pushing beyond your limits
Joey Miuccio has emerged as a force in the world of fitness content creation, inspiring his community with his relatable videos and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
Miuccio detailed the behind-the-scenes details of his busy life as an airline pilot while simultaneously maintaining his fitness goals and health with Sports Illustrated: The Athlete Lifestyle.
With a strong presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Joey is known for sharing his workouts, fitness challenges, plus diet and wellness tips that motivate followers to stay on track with their fitness goals.
Miuccio detailed his daily routine, saying how it “changes drastically based on what [his] flight schedule looks like.” However, he says that typically, “I’ll run first thing in the morning to knock out my cardio/ marathon training, then I’ll have breakfast and get some work done. Next, I’ll hit my weight training session and film that. After that, I’ll have a protein shake and edit and post the day's content video. Then I’ll get some more work done and have dinner around 8:30 pm. Typically I just focus on calories and protein in my diet. I am usually consuming around 3000-3500 calories and 180-220 grams of protein daily. This puts me in a position to put on strength and muscle and to stay out of a calorie deficit due to my marathon training.”
Miuccio’s content is rooted in authenticity, as he openly shares his fitness ups and downs, including personal milestones, struggles, and transformations with his followers. “Flying doesn’t make it easier to hit these fitness goals. It has really taught me to be adaptable and to get it done no matter what. I’ve had to work out early and really late at times. It’s all absolutely consistency,” he said.
His focus goes beyond aesthetics, emphasizing overall well-being and the importance of mental health as well. Whether it’s quick ab routines, full-body HIIT workouts, or creative fitness challenges, The athlete’s videos are accessible and designed for all fitness levels. His charismatic and approachable personality make even the toughest workouts feel attainable.
Sports was a key component in his fitness journey, as he recalled, “Fitness has always been a large part of my life. I grew up playing every sport under the sun. Baseball, soccer, basketball, football, wrestling, surfing and even bowling! But in high school I focused on wrestling and that’s what really taught me hard work in sports.”
Miuccio often features collaborations with fellow fitness creators, bringing a sense of community to his audience. He also shares practical advice on marathon training, recovery, and maintaining consistency, ensuring his followers have the tools to build sustainable routines. His commitment to fitness has led to partnerships with leading wellness brands like ASRV, BPN, and MNLY, aligning with products that support an active lifestyle.
What sets Miuccio apart is his unique ability to connect with his audience with his transparency. His daily doses of motivation, coupled with honest insights into the ups and downs of fitness, make him relatable and approachable. He mentioned how his audience continues to inspire him and push him past his fitness goals, “Having the extra eyes on me gives me even more motivation to hit my goals and continue to be able to motivate others.”
Speaking of goals, he has a few he wanted to share with Sports Illustrated. “I am interested in training for an MMA fight down the line for sure, but the Ironman Is my next goal,” he explained. Miuccio has created a fitness-focused community that’s about more than just results — it's about embracing a healthier, happier lifestyle. His positive energy and passion for fitness have solidified his place as one of the leading up and coming fitness content creators today, motivating countless members of his online community to start their own fitness journeys.
