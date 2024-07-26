The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Influencer Tom Daley recreates iconic 'Titanic' scene at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The British diver and his fellow flag-bearer Helen Glover hilariously did their best Jack and Rose impression on the Seine.

Matthew Graham

Jul 17, 2011: Peter Waterfield and Tom Daley compete in the men's 10 meter platform synchro final during day two of the 14th FINA World Championships at the Oriental Sports Center.
Jul 17, 2011: Peter Waterfield and Tom Daley compete in the men's 10 meter platform synchro final during day two of the 14th FINA World Championships at the Oriental Sports Center. / Osports-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Daley might night be a big name stateside, but across the pond he’s a huge deal. His 3.2 million Instagram and 1.4 million TikTok followers prove that out.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist and flag-bearer for Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is also a TV personality with a great sense of humor, like when he thoroughly tested out the cardboard “anti-sex beds” when he arrived at the Olympic Village.

So at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, he and Olympic rower/fellow flag-bearer Helen Glover posed to recreate the iconic scene from “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

How do you think they did? Below is Jack and Rose below.

Nothing beats the epic scene from one of the best romantic movies of all time, but for Daley and Glover, it was a great way to enjoy their time along the Seine.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG

Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

New kicks player?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties Feed Page