Influencer Tom Daley recreates iconic 'Titanic' scene at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
Tom Daley might night be a big name stateside, but across the pond he’s a huge deal. His 3.2 million Instagram and 1.4 million TikTok followers prove that out.
The 2020 Olympic gold medalist and flag-bearer for Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is also a TV personality with a great sense of humor, like when he thoroughly tested out the cardboard “anti-sex beds” when he arrived at the Olympic Village.
So at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, he and Olympic rower/fellow flag-bearer Helen Glover posed to recreate the iconic scene from “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
How do you think they did? Below is Jack and Rose below.
Nothing beats the epic scene from one of the best romantic movies of all time, but for Daley and Glover, it was a great way to enjoy their time along the Seine.
