Izzy Besselman hosted old-fashioned farm retreat for LSU teammates (PHOTOS)

The Lady Tigers basketball stars play just as hard as they work, even on the farm.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 4, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese, left, and guard Izzy Besselman practice a handshake celebration routine that ends with air kisses before a game against the Florida Gators at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
The ladies of the LSU Tigers basketball team have been putting in work. But this week, they treated themselves to a day of good old-fashioned fun and relaxation.

In a series of photos shared to the LSU Women’s Basketball website and social media handles, the Lady Tigers are seen spending a day at the ranch — the family ranch of the team’s guard, Izzy Besselman, that is.

In the photos, the ladies are seen enjoying themselves on the farm. Aneesah Morrow, Shy Day-Wilson, and Jersey Wolfenbarger ride horses through the greenery, while Mjracle Sheppard and Aalyah Del Rosario give a Polaris off-roader a test drive.

While the ladies certainly work hard, they play just as hard too. So saddle on up and take a gander at the photos above.

