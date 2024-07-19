Izzy Besselman hosted old-fashioned farm retreat for LSU teammates (PHOTOS)
The ladies of the LSU Tigers basketball team have been putting in work. But this week, they treated themselves to a day of good old-fashioned fun and relaxation.
In a series of photos shared to the LSU Women’s Basketball website and social media handles, the Lady Tigers are seen spending a day at the ranch — the family ranch of the team’s guard, Izzy Besselman, that is.
In the photos, the ladies are seen enjoying themselves on the farm. Aneesah Morrow, Shy Day-Wilson, and Jersey Wolfenbarger ride horses through the greenery, while Mjracle Sheppard and Aalyah Del Rosario give a Polaris off-roader a test drive.
While the ladies certainly work hard, they play just as hard too. So saddle on up and take a gander at the photos above.
