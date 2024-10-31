How Michael Joseph's success is opening doors in the BMX community
BMX racer Michael Joseph faced an uphill battle when he discovered his passion for racing. He’s a young black man in a predominantly white sport, which is dominated by established teams and riders with deep pockets.
Getting noticed as an independent rider is a tough ask. Without the backing of major sponsors, Michael had to fight for every opportunity, scraping together funds to compete in regional events. Behind the scenes, Joseph told New York Weekly, he also had to grapple with racial bias “not just from his peers on the track but, even more shockingly, from their parents.”
But as he continues to rise to success in the sport, even without major sponsors, he’s using his success to open doors for other racers.
Joseph is now an international competitor, facing off against some of the best BMX riders in the world. His moment came during a World BMX Championship competition, where he competed.
Joseph told SI that he is always looking for ways to support and mentor passionate, up-and-coming riders from all backgrounds. Most importantly, he sets an example for those athletes by succeeding on his own terms. In an industry where sponsorship deals often dictate an athlete’s career, Joseph’s independence from major sponsors allows him to make decisions that align with his vision for his life and career. He’s been able to stay true to himself and his love for BMX, while speaking out about the issues that matter to him, such as the importance of mental health. Joseph’s not afraid to talk about the pressures of the sport and the importance of staying mentally fit, even sharing his own experiences while encouraging other athletes to prioritize their well-being.
He's also been active in promoting diversity and inclusion in sports. Michael believes that BMX, like all sports, should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. His advocacy work in this area has earned him respect both within and outside the BMX community.
Growing up in a close-knit community, Joseph spent countless hours on his bike, pushing the limits, learning tricks, and racing friends. For Michael, biking wasn’t just a hobby; it was a passion. Now, he’s using that passion to influence the future generation of athletes.
