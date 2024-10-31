Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers World Series win
The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions and superfan Vanessa Bryant took to social media to post some epic Kobe Bryant messages.
Vanessa, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, originally liked when the Dodgers used Kobe’s “job’s not finished” quote as inspiration after winning Game 4 in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. She also attended the NLCS clincher in Game 6 vs. the New York Mets with daughter Natalia, showing off some amazing photos of the two together.
After the Game 5 win in the World Series to defeat the New York Yankees to win it all, Bryant took to Instagram to echo what Kobe would’ve said with two words: “Job’s Finished.” She posted this incredible post with those words, set to Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” song.
She also posted video of Kobe going crazy for the Dodgers in a jersey that shows how excited he would’ve been if he were alive in a powerful video.
It was extra special and fitting that the Dodgers won their 8th ever championship in 2024. Vanessa posted the phrase “8 in 24” because Kobe wore No. 8 and No. 24 in his NBA career. Nike made a sweatshirt symbolizing just that.
That’s special. Kobe would be so proud of the team and for co-owner Magic Johnson. “8 in 24” is truly unforgettable and an amazing moment for Vanessa and her children in Kobe and Gigi’s memory.
