Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husband's 'Ohtani' Dodgers fit with Chelsea Freeman
The Los Angeles Dodgers made their way to the Bronx for Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 28.
The Dodgers are on a hot streak after winning Game 1 and 2 at home in Los Angeles, however, there was cause for concern after Shohei Ohtani, their $700 million two-way player, exited with an injury. While sliding to second base in the seventh inning of Game 2, the Japaense superstar partially separated his left shoulder.
While it wasn't clear if the 30-year-old would be ready to go on Monday night, Ohtani avoided any structural damage, and suited up to play at Yankee Stadium. Cheering him on in Game 3, Ohtani's No. 1 fan, his wife, Mamiko Tanaka.
While Tanaka usually keeps a low profile and is rarely seen at games, the former Fujitsu Red Wave forward proudly posed for photos with her fellow Dodgers WAGs during the Fall Classic.
RELATED: Why is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka rarely seen in public?
Tanaka rocked a custom Dodgers jacket with "Ohtani" written on the sleeve. Dodgers first-basemann Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, wore a similar jacket and dark jeans while Brianna Betts, outfielder Mookie Betts' wife, kept things sleek in black leather pants and a dark blue jacket.
Brianna shared the photo of the three women during the seventh inning stretch with the Dodgers up 4-0. She captioned the post, "World Series Game 3! 💙🤍⚾️."
If things keep going the Dodgers way, Los Angeles may successfully sweep the Yankees and win the World Series in Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal