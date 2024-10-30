Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Steph Curry had quite the offseason, including having his fourth child with wife Ayesha.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star also won a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors at the end of August, keeping him with the team through the 2026-2027 season.
Ayesha made headlines herself with her amazing fit game that left Steph lovestruck and her “Dirty 30” cowgirl look for Steph’s sister’s birthday. The couple also took some time this summer to have an “adorable” afternoon together wine tasting, and wearing matching fits to the US Open.
But the biggest headline of them all for the couple was the birth of Caius Chai on May 11. Ayesha posted a rare look at their baby boy Cai on her Instagram (scroll through). She captioned it, “Cai says Hi! 🐢.”
How adorable is he!
Steph, 36, and Ayesha, 35, also have Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and Canon, 6.
There’s plenty of room for the kids in their $30 million 18,000-square-foot California mansion.
Steph and Ayesha met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since.
While Steph has a beautiful game on the court, he certainly has a beautiful family off of it.
