6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress all glammed up
A’ja Wilson is average height when it comes to WNBA centers, but compared to the rest of the “normal” world, she’s a giant.
The three-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces All-Star plays like a giant vs. mortals with her 6-foot-4, 195 pound frame. Wilson averaged 26.9, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game and constantly abuses taller players in the paint.
Wilson, who has recently been seen supporting Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo at a game and at Dwyane Wade’s statue unveiling as dating rumors swirl, attended the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2024 Innovator Awards show. She walked the red carpet in a stunning abs-revealing, high-slit black and white dress. What stood out though was a photo of Wilson next to actress Aubrey Plaza, who is 5-foot-6, and just how shockingly small Plaza looked as Wilson dwarfed over her.
It’s hard to believe the difference between the famous actress and Wilson. She’s so muscular as well. It’s no wonder she’s so unstoppable just looking at this photo.
Wilson, as a six-time All-Star with two WNBA championships with the Aces, was given the Innovator Award for Sports after her 2024 MVP season.
A’ja deserves a long offseason as the Aces will look to try and get their championship back next season. She certainly looks good (and tall) while doing so.
