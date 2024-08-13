Mystic Zach Hirsch and Pacman Jones return for season 2 of 'Runnin’ It Back With Pac and Zach'
Gear up, sports fans! Mystic Zach Hirsch and Adam “Pacman” Jones are hitting the airwaves again with the much-awaited second season of their hit podcast, Runnin' It Back With Pac and Zach. Brace yourselves for another round of raw insights and the unique banter that only this duo can deliver.
“We takin’ it to another level this season — season two of Runnin’ It Back With Pac and Zach,’ baby,” the 40-year-old former football star said on the season premiere, which aired Tuesday, August 13.
At just 23, Hirsch has become a force in sports media, amassing over two million followers, fueled recently by a shoutout from none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. His sharp predictions and knack for sports analytics have marked him as a standout voice in sports journalism.
Teaming up with him is none other than Jones, whose storied NFL career and magnetic media presence bring an authentic edge to the podcast. Their combined expertise offers listeners a backstage pass to the highs and lows of the sports world, peppered with personal anecdotes and expert analysis.
Expect this season to be packed with high-profile guests, more in-depth sports analysis, and the unexpected twists that have made Runnin' It Back With Pac and Zach a favorite among sports buffs everywhere. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or just in for the entertainment, this podcast is your ticket to the best commentary in town.
Tune in on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform and join these two celebrated sports personalities as they run it back for another exciting season.
