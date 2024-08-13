Livvy Dunne shares shy-smile selfie in red bikini from Malibu (PHOTO)
Livvy Dunne is on a hot streak: her boyfriend Paul Skenes, not so much.
The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie flame-throwing sensation lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, 4-1, and continued a troubling trend. The LSU gymnast, on the other hand, had a world-class Parisian vacation for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, highlighted by wearing a stunning custom crop top and miniskirt designed by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Dunne was at Dodger Stadium to support Skenes, and today she was in Malibu enjoying the famous coastline, which she posted on her Instagram story.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s adorable, hilarious reply to marriage proposal
The savvy brand influencer is enjoying her last days of her unbelievable summer break before she has to return to LSU for her final year of eligibility in women’s gymnastics.
She added simply, “answering yall… Hiiii:)”
Dunne’s most awesome, fabulous summer break is finally ending, but what an epic time it’s been. Hang it in the Louvre.
