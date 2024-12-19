Paulina Gretzky slays fire-red birthday minidress beside dad Wayne, hubby DJ
Paulina Gretzky celebrated her 36th birthday in epic fashion with an epic fit.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, 63, and actress Janet Jones, 63, is also the wife of LIV golf star Dustin Johnson, 40.
She’s already wowed this year with her “dirty” Halloween costume, and teased a possible new music venture in a sleek black crop top.
For her birthday bash, Paulina took to her million Instagram followers to celebrate being a “tini bit older 🍸“ in a fire-red dress while posing with dad, mom, and her hubby.
That dress is equivalent to a game-winning hockey goal, or a hole-in-one golf shot.
Paulina met Johnson back in 2009, but didn’t start dating until 2013. The got engaged within less than a year before finally tying the knot on April 23, 2022. They share two sons together: Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 9, and River Jones Johnson, 7.
While Johnson has two majors — the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters — dad won four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and made hockey popular in California when he came over to the Los Angeles Kings and made the 1993 Stanley Cup Final.
Paulina doesn’t post a lot and lives mostly a mom life, but she clearly went all out for her birthday with her fire-red look.
