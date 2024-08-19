Robert Kraft shows up to Hamptons White party to support good cause
Robert Kraft was more than just a guest at this year's Hamptons white party — he was a champion for charity. On Saturday, July 27, the 83-year-old New England Patriots owner and over 350 other attendees celebrated philanthropy with style and open wallets.
Hosted by Matt Ratner and Mike Donaghy, the annual event — which took place at Halsey Neck Beach in Southampton, NY — seamlessly combined high-society revelry with heartfelt giving, raising nearly $60,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The soirée was nothing short of spectacular, drawing sponsorship from several notable brands like Casa Malka, Drink Have A Day, UME, and Chinola.
The evening was filled with entertainment provided by world-renowned DJs Benjamin Lloyd and Glenn Glass, ensuring the party's atmosphere was as lively as its mission was noble. With the waves crashing nearby and the all-white attire glimmering under the stars, guests were reminded of the joy that comes from supporting a good cause.
Last year, the same event impressively doubled its fundraising goal, bringing in over $100,000 for Make-A-Wish. With continuous support from figures like Kraft and the ongoing commitment of the Donaghy family to the foundation, the event has cemented its place as a must-attend for those looking to make an impact while enjoying the quintessential summer party atmosphere in the Hamptons.
While it's not clear exactly how much the Patriots' helm leader contributed financially, there’s no question Kraft enjoyed the evening — because when it comes to mixing philanthropy with a top-tier party, it's hard not to have a good time!
