Why Eagles star Saquon Barkley defending booed Taylor Swift is surprising
Kendrick Lamar and booed Taylor Swift stole all of the Super Bowl headlines.
The Drake destroyer and global pop icon are the only ones still grabbing all of the attention after the Philadelphia Eagles completely demoralized the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, had a rough night, but it was the 12-time No. 1s hitmaker that was demoralized when she was surprisingly met with jeers during the game.
RELATED: History behind why Eagles fans booed Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
There have been different theories as to why she was booed, but it's The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's theory that it was because boisterous Eagles fans let it be known that they felt betrayed by the Reading, Penn. native.
Philly running back Saquon Barkley, while bottled up in the Super Bowl, carried the Birds throughout most of the season, and has instantly become a Philadelphia favorite son. So when it came to defending Swift or Eagles fans, the 28 year old, who epically celebrated his birthday with a Lombardi Trophy, chose Swift.
RELATED: How much is Saquon Barkley's insane 200-carat diamond necklace really worth?
"I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron, and she got booed," Barkley said on "The Howard Stern Show." "I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She was there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger."
Swift, 35, was originally, and openly, a diehard Eagles fan before switching allegiances to the Chiefs because of Kelce. Heck, she even mentions an "Eagles T-shirt" in her 2020 song "Gold Rush."
Even if Barkley and Philly fans might disagree about Swift, it'll be all "brotherly love" tomorrow for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.
RELATED: Travis Kelce never mentions Taylor Swift in emotional New Heights podcast
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots