Freddie Freeman woke up to a wild surprise from his wife Chelsea
Between playing through multiple injuries, his son’s health scare, and scoring grand slams, Freddie Freeman is probably exhausted now that baseball season is over. But according to an Instagram post from Monday, November 11, the 35-year-old Dodgers dynamo woke up to a pretty big change “three days after the world series.”
“When you take a nap and wake up to a new cat,” the first baseman wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story in which he held the new family cat, Champ.
Technically, according to his wife Chelsea’s Instagram post, the Freeman kids did ask dad before adopting the adorable grey kitten. “Freddie took a nap and woke up to a FaceTime from Charlie asking if he could get a cat 😁,” the Dodgers WAG wrote in the caption of her post.
The Freemans both shared a carousel of photos featuring their three children, Charlie, Brandon, and Max, adopting and snuggling with the kitten.
Charlie, 8, looked proud as could be in a video where he carried the kitten’s crate away from what appears to be an adoption fair. “You won the world series and got a cat?” Chelsea asked her son, while 3-year-old Brandon and Max excitedly followed behind, exclaiming that they got a cat too. As Chelsea said in her caption, “why not adopt a kitten 3 days after the World Series?”
