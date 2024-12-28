Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka's dog Decoy crushes baby announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is having one epic year. After winning his first World Series championship during his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani earned his third MVP Award.
The Associated Press named Ohtani as their Male Athlete of the Year for a third time on Dec. 23, and just a few days later, the Japanese two-way player, and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, shared some incredibly exciting news.
RELATED: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks 'Ohtani' Dodgers fit with Chelsea Freeman
Congratulations are in order for the happy couple as they are preparing to welcome their first child together. Ohtani announced the big news on Instagram by sharing a photo of their dog, Decoy, and a pink baby onesie.
Ohtani captioned the post, "Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!"
It seems only natural that the couple included Decoy in the pregnancy announcement, as their dog stole the show during the World Series parade in Los Angeles. Speaking to the crowd at Dodgers Stadium, the final stop of the parade, Ohtani sent a message to fans through his interpreter
"I’m honored to be able to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team," he said. "My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honor."
After Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with Dodgers, the 30-year-old phenom, and his wife, a former Fujitsu Red Wave forward, will raise their baby in Los Angeles.
