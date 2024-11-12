Streetwear meets surf as pro Cole Houshmand partners with Santo Studio for new collection
Professional surfer Cole Houshmand is taking a step out of the ocean and into the design biz.
The California native, 23, has partnered with Santo Studio as a creative influence for all things surfing. The studio, which is run by Bear D’Egidio, plans to work with Houshmand on everything from cut and sew apparel to event production.
In and out of the water, Houshmand has been known for his unique style. From the way he uses his hair to express himself to the way he rides with power and strength, the 6’3 “gentle giant” has demonstrated a passion for design and innovation. “Cole has a very personal and authentic touch to everything he does,” D’Egidio told Sports Illustrated.
Though the athlete is not yet a household name, the studio founder said he has been following Houshmand for quite some time. Cole’s rookie year was a huge success, due to his massive victory at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented by Bonsoy, Stop No. 4 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2024 Championship Tour.
“He’s one of the most disciplined athletes I’ve ever seen & has the most incredible energy and outlook on life,” said D’Egidio. “Santo Studio Surf Division, led by Cole, is here to support those who value their craft and who look for support to travel the world competing and winning — as well as those who want to create meaningful and honest content that brings the culture of our brand to life.”
Cole joins an already star studded crew of athletes turned designers like Prod, Sheckler, Nyjah Houston, Luke Rockhold, freestyle Motorcross legend Twitch, and current Supercross stars the Lawrence Brothers, all for Santo Studio.
