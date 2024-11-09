Livvy Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastic moves
Livvy Dunne is busy cramming for a big day on Saturday representing LSU with boyfriend Paul Skenes on ESPN’s College GameDay. First, however, she’s preparing to help LSU Gymnastics defend its first ever national championship and showing off her incredible skills.
The 22-year-old gymnast has gone through an incredible transformation from freshman to fifth-year senior as she showed in two amazing photos, and is putting in the hard work in the gym without the glam to be the best athlete she can.
She’s already wowed us with a ridiculously “hard” gymnastics move, and some crazy twirls in practice. Now, she showed off even more skills like a whirling dervish while sticking the landings.
Well done by Dunne. She looks ready to join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
The LSU schedule was recently released with January 3 being the first event of the 2025 season. Dunne certainly looks ready to be a star. Now she can go back to prepping for her guest picks on GameDay.
