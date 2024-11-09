Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
The Texas Longhorns took no prisoners against the Florida Gators on Nov. 9. Lead by head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns moved to 8-1 on the season after eviscerating the Gators 49-17.
After Texas quarterabck Quinn Ewers threw five touchdown passes, Sarkisian allowed his starter to rest and allowed backup Arch Manning take over in the third quarter.
Cheering for the Longhorns at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who didn't hold back on the play calling against Florida. The "First Lady of Longhorns Football" who celebrated her 39th birthday last month, channeled Sandra Bullock's character from the 2009 movie, The Blind Side, to get her point across.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian reveals secret meaning on viral birthday dress
She captioned the post on Instagram, "Behind every Great Coach is another Coach 🤘🏽," and proceeded to yell from her suite at Royal-Memorial Stadium, "Enough with the trick plays, Sark, and run the dang ball! Run it!"
Sarkisian inserted, "Sark," where Bullock, who plays Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, yells "Burt!" Fans absolutely loved it. One Instagram user commented, "The queen is back in the royal box😭🧡." Another fan wrote, "I love this movie and you nailed it."
Considering Texas had a 35-0 lead at halftime, her advice made sense. One woman commented, "Sources are saying that he did in fact, run the dang ball. 😂🫶🏽."
While the Sarkisians announced their separation after four years of marriage in July, the couple remains as close as ever.
