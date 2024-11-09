Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘College GameDay’ set on fire
Livvy Dunne had a cram session of football knowledge to be a guest on ESPN’s College GameDay. While she did just fine on the football side, her fit absolutely stole the show.
The viral LSU gymnast and her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes — who also went to LSU — were chosen to represent the school on the show for the big Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The 22-year-old, who is a fifth-year senior now, has been working hard on her gymnastics without all the glam, and even showed off some ridiculous twirling moves on Friday. On Saturday, she was on top of her fit game while on the show. Dunne stunned in a denim miniskirt, sleeveless black top, and cowboy boots combo for a fire look.
LSU Gymnastics posted more shots of her amazing fit:
Dunne and Skenes did their homework and had fun while making their picks.
In one instance, Dunne said she’s going with the Colorado Buffaloes because her “NIL buddies” go there.
Dunne and Skenes have been together since 2023 when she “stalked” him at an LSU game. They make a great couple even if she makes fun of his gymnastics routines.
The gymnastics season doesn’t start until January 3 for the defending national champion Lady Tigers, but Dunne already got one big win on Saturday for LSU with her outfit.
