Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman's stunning look outclasses World Series trophy
Chelsea Freeman has been the Los Angeles Dodgers WAG MVP, at least as far as her fantastic fits are concerned.
While her husband Freddie Freeman was the World Series MVP with his Kirk Gibson-like heroics and ridiculous Guinness world record home run streak, Mrs. Freeman has been bringing the heat throughout the MLB playoffs.
After the celebrations ended in NYC and LA after defeating the New York Yankees, it was back to domestic bliss, taking their three sons, Charlier, Brandon, and Max, who has had his own heroic journey recovering from a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome, out trick-or-treating before a date night for her husband's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
While there, Mrs. Freeman decided to have an impromptu photo shoot with the World Series trophy, and well, the Dodgers WAG crushed it with her form-fitting midriff white top, chic burgundy leather coat, and high-waisted oversized jeans.
Mrs. Freeman captioned the post, "World Series Trophy looking 🔥🏆😻," but it was the mother of three who was the on fire. The World Series trophy and her World Series MVP husband are vying for second place.
After such an emotional journey for the Freemans, it's great to see the happy couple all smiles.
